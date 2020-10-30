Tyler Brady
April 30, 1984 - October 22, 2020
It is with great sadness we share the news Tyler Brady passed away, October 22, 2020, from complications related to an untreatable, long term infection.
Tyler lived for several years in a local care facility. He was recently able to come home where he could feel safe and surrounded with love.
Tyler was born in Grand Junction, CO, on April 30, 1984. Despite his severe physical challenges, this brave man overcame all odds to grace the world with his sweet spirit for 36 years. Tyler attended Thunder Mountain Elementary, Mt. Garfield Middle School, and Central High School. An indication of his popularity is found in his numerous nicknames: TyTy, Super T, T-Man," T".
Tyler had many adventures in life, from a "Make A Wish" trip to meet the Ninja Turtles, to many family camp trips from the Pacific coast to Mt. Rushmore and more.
Several beloved grandparents, relatives, and pets are welcoming Tyler home to heaven. Those missing him on earth include his parents, Dennis Brady and Connie Robbins-Brady; siblings, Jared, Brian (Jennica), and Kimberly (Travis) Riggle; grandmother, Eva Marie Friend, and those who called him Uncle Ty, Jonny, Elise and Benjamin. Others include numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and care staff. Tyler had an amazing impact on everyone who got to know him.
Special appreciation goes to Jennifer Shook/Mesa County ARC, Michelle, Katherine and Rachel at ROOTS LLC, and April/HopeWest Hospice.
Instead of flowers, donations for a living memorial (a special bench along a local bike/walking route on 31 Road) in Tyler's honor are appreciated.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., Grand Junction, CO. Due to covid pandemic restrictions, space is very limited. However, the service will be live-streamed online and recorded for later playback as well. (Www.fumcgj.org
)
Everyone who loved Tyler is invited to a lunch reception at the family home following the service. 12 - 2:00 p.m., 3101 B Road (entrance on 31 Road). Dress for the weather, we will be safely distancing outside with our masks on.