Tyrone Sojka



March 13, 1944 - March 14, 2020



Tyrone Sojka passed away peacefully in his sleep, March 14, at home, on the morning after his 76th birthday.



He grew up in Los Alamos, NM and then moved to Livermore, CA where he met his high school sweetheart who became his wife of more than 55 years. Their love was the foundation of our family.



He worked for Hexcel Corporation for 35 years and was the Vice President of International Sales and Marketing. An avid outdoorsman, musician, and cook, he was always the life of the party. He loved to entertain family and friends singing, playing guitar, throwing homemade pizza in the air, and making people laugh.



He retired to Grand Junction in 2004, where he loved the scenery and continued his passion for camping and fly fishing. He had a deep love for the Lord and attended Monument Presbyterian Church. He always looked forward to playing pinochle with his close friends.



He is survived by his loving wife, Ellen; children, Curtis Sojka (Allison), Jeffrey Sojka (Kate), Rhiannon Keaough (Coner), and Linamarie Sojka; seven grandchildren, and cousins, Don and Pat Stikkers.



Out of concern for the health of our community there will be no service.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 18, 2020

