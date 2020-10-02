Valerie Davis



March 16, 1955 - September 24, 2020



Valerie Ann Davis, 65, passed away peacefully at Littleton Adventist Hospital following a three-year battle with metastatic colon cancer.



Valerie was born in Grand Junction, CO on March 16, 1955 to Leonard and Kathleen (Takaki) Davis. Having a mother from Hawaii and a father from Maine meant being lucky enough to live in both places at different times in her youth. After graduating from Grand Junction's Central High School, Val showcased her artistic eye with floral design, picture framing, and furniture staging/sales. She married Edward John Eardley, Jr. on July 25, 1980 and had one daughter, Chelsea. Though Val and Ed divorced, they rekindled a friendship recently over a shared love of their grandson, Jackson. Two weeks after Jackson's birth, Valerie moved from Grand Junction to Denver to be with her family, taking on child-rearing duties, cooking, and cleaning while undergoing a spinal fusion, hip replacement, and eventually, a cancer diagnosis leading to surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. Val had a true warrior spirit.



Valerie had a voracious appetite for reading. She loved Rockies baseball, anything lemon/coconut, dreaming up home improvement/design projects for Chelsea and Kyle, and spaghetti (she swore she was Italian, though her DNA results proved otherwise.) Kyle misses her witty debates. Hospital staff said they would never forget her smile and the kindness she exhibited, despite her pain and illness. Val's sister, Dawn, and daughter, Chelsea, miss having that one person in their lives who truly "got" them.



Valerie was preceded in death by her father, Leonard. She is survived by her mother, Kathleen; sister, Dawn (Bill) Anderson and their children, Ian (Ashley) and Caitlin; daughter, Chelsea (Kyle) Yost; grandson, Jackson; two uncles in Hawaii; an aunt in Maine and many cousins.



Private services are being held in accordance with her wishes. In lieu of flowers, food, or other gifts, please consider donating in her honor to The Nature Conservancy or Fight Colorectal Cancer.



