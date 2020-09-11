Velda McCabe Mangan



October 29, 1932 - September 6, 2020



Velda Bernice McCabe Mangan passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020, in Corvallis, Oregon.



Velda was born in Hotchkiss, Colorado, on October 29, 1932, where she spent her childhood summers on a sheep ranch in the Ragged Mountains. She married James Mangan of Hotchkiss in 1951.



Velda pursued a career in office administration and worked for a variety of firms throughout the western US as she and James relocated for his Forest Service assignments. Velda also edited the book, Elmer Bair's Story, in 1987. After their retirement, Velda and James returned to Hotchkiss, enjoying their mountain garden and card games with family and friends. After James died in 2007, Velda moved to Tucson, Arizona for lung cancer treatment and lived with her daughter, Coleen. Once her health improved, Velda relocated to Newberg, Oregon in 2014.



A sweet gracious lady, Velda was kind to all and always did what she could to help those around her. She was a guiding light to her entire family.



Velda is survived by her four children, Maureen Chaffin (Steve), Louis Mangan (Robin), Coleen Keedah (Randy), and J. Sean Mangan (Rhonda); 12 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Her husband, Jim, and son, Dennis, preceded her in death.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store