Velma Ann Kinder Garcia
January 30, 1929 - December 27, 2019
Velma Ann Kinder Garcia, 90, of Grand Junction died on December 27, 2019 at home. She was born on January 30, 1929 in Lamar, CO to Amos Tony and Rettie Eunice (Beck) Kinder.
She spent her childhood in Lamar and Grand Junction and graduated from Grand Junction High School. She married Joe A. Garcia on June 3, 1946 in Helper, UT.
Velma was a business owner along with her husband. They owned Colorado West Tire company, Buggy Bath Car Wash and a Goodyear store.
She enjoyed gardening, traveling the world with her husband and grandchildren.
She is survived my her spouse, Joe A. Garcia of Grand Junction; daughter, Jo Ann Coleman and Joyce O'Leary both of Grand Junction; sister, Bonnie Karp of Grand Junction; seven Grandchildren; 13 Great-Grandchildren and two Great-Great-Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rettie Beck Kinder and Amos Kinder; brothers, Amos Kinder Jr. and Robert Kinder; sister, Theda Kinder and Reva Kinder Snow.
Memorial Service will be held January 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Callahan Edfast in Grand Junction. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 1, 2020