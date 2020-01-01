Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Ann Kinder Garcia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Velma Ann Kinder Garcia



January 30, 1929 - December 27, 2019



Velma Ann Kinder Garcia, 90, of Grand Junction died on December 27, 2019 at home. She was born on January 30, 1929 in Lamar, CO to Amos Tony and Rettie Eunice (Beck) Kinder.



She spent her childhood in Lamar and Grand Junction and graduated from Grand Junction High School. She married Joe A. Garcia on June 3, 1946 in Helper, UT.



Velma was a business owner along with her husband. They owned Colorado West Tire company, Buggy Bath Car Wash and a Goodyear store.



She enjoyed gardening, traveling the world with her husband and grandchildren.



She is survived my her spouse, Joe A. Garcia of Grand Junction; daughter, Jo Ann Coleman and Joyce O'Leary both of Grand Junction; sister, Bonnie Karp of Grand Junction; seven Grandchildren; 13 Great-Grandchildren and two Great-Great-Grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Rettie Beck Kinder and Amos Kinder; brothers, Amos Kinder Jr. and Robert Kinder; sister, Theda Kinder and Reva Kinder Snow.



Memorial Service will be held January 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Callahan Edfast in Grand Junction. Burial will be at a later date.

Velma Ann Kinder GarciaJanuary 30, 1929 - December 27, 2019Velma Ann Kinder Garcia, 90, of Grand Junction died on December 27, 2019 at home. She was born on January 30, 1929 in Lamar, CO to Amos Tony and Rettie Eunice (Beck) Kinder.She spent her childhood in Lamar and Grand Junction and graduated from Grand Junction High School. She married Joe A. Garcia on June 3, 1946 in Helper, UT.Velma was a business owner along with her husband. They owned Colorado West Tire company, Buggy Bath Car Wash and a Goodyear store.She enjoyed gardening, traveling the world with her husband and grandchildren.She is survived my her spouse, Joe A. Garcia of Grand Junction; daughter, Jo Ann Coleman and Joyce O'Leary both of Grand Junction; sister, Bonnie Karp of Grand Junction; seven Grandchildren; 13 Great-Grandchildren and two Great-Great-Grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents, Rettie Beck Kinder and Amos Kinder; brothers, Amos Kinder Jr. and Robert Kinder; sister, Theda Kinder and Reva Kinder Snow.Memorial Service will be held January 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Callahan Edfast in Grand Junction. Burial will be at a later date. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close