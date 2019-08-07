Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Jean Catron Harris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Velma Jean Catron Harris



April 20, 1926 - July 23, 2019



Velma Jean "Jeanie" Catron Harris was born April 20, 1926, in Carthage, Missouri. She died of natural causes on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 93.



She was the youngest daughter of Roy and Ressie Nell Brady Catron of Carthage, Missouri. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James M. Harris II. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Joe and Sophia Wu Harris of Fremont, California; Jim and Jane Harris of Springfield, Missouri; Sherilyn and Bob Cook of Grand Junction, Colorado; Steve and Sherri Harris of Fort Collins, Colorado; Greg and Angie Harris of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and John and Linda Harris of Greeley, Colorado. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.



She is a graduate of Carthage High School and attended Central Bible Institute in Springfield, Missouri, where she met her husband. She was a faithful member of Central Assembly and Park Crest Assembly in Springfield, Missouri and First Assembly of God, now Victory Life Church, in Fruita/Grand Junction, Colorado. She possessed a servant's heart, which radiated from a vibrant and consistent devotional life.



Mom worked at various clerical jobs besides the full time job of raising her children. She was an outstanding cook, making meals for Wednesday night church suppers at various churches and youth and children's camps at Cedaredge Camp, Cedaredge, Colorado. She shared in local church ministries with her husband by playing the piano.



Mom's memorial celebration will take place at Victory Life Church, Fruita/Grand Junction, Colorado, on August 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with a graveside service in Springfield, Missouri at White Chapel Memorial Gardens at a future date.



Velma Jean Catron HarrisApril 20, 1926 - July 23, 2019Velma Jean "Jeanie" Catron Harris was born April 20, 1926, in Carthage, Missouri. She died of natural causes on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 93.She was the youngest daughter of Roy and Ressie Nell Brady Catron of Carthage, Missouri. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James M. Harris II. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Joe and Sophia Wu Harris of Fremont, California; Jim and Jane Harris of Springfield, Missouri; Sherilyn and Bob Cook of Grand Junction, Colorado; Steve and Sherri Harris of Fort Collins, Colorado; Greg and Angie Harris of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and John and Linda Harris of Greeley, Colorado. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.She is a graduate of Carthage High School and attended Central Bible Institute in Springfield, Missouri, where she met her husband. She was a faithful member of Central Assembly and Park Crest Assembly in Springfield, Missouri and First Assembly of God, now Victory Life Church, in Fruita/Grand Junction, Colorado. She possessed a servant's heart, which radiated from a vibrant and consistent devotional life.Mom worked at various clerical jobs besides the full time job of raising her children. She was an outstanding cook, making meals for Wednesday night church suppers at various churches and youth and children's camps at Cedaredge Camp, Cedaredge, Colorado. She shared in local church ministries with her husband by playing the piano.Mom's memorial celebration will take place at Victory Life Church, Fruita/Grand Junction, Colorado, on August 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with a graveside service in Springfield, Missouri at White Chapel Memorial Gardens at a future date. Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close