Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Louise Borich. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Velma Louise Borich



June 30, 1934 - March 1, 2020



Velma Louise Borich, of Loma, sadly passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 85.



She was born in Canon City, CO, on June 30, 1934, to Samuel and Ruby (Burrows) Pennington, the first of five children. Louise attended Paonia High School. She married John "LeRoy" Borich on January 26, 1952, in Delta, CO. Soon after they moved to Utah, where their six children were born. In November of 1960 they moved back to Colorado and raised their children in Carbondale.



Louise was a member of the Loma Community Church. She worked at various jobs including the United States Postal Service. Her longest position was with Circle Super in Carbondale from which she retired in 1993, after 20 years.



Louise loved her family and friends, enjoyed her flowers and the various pet animals on her farm. She was a voracious reader and collected salt and pepper shakers and nutcrackers. Most weekends she was going to auctions, estate sales, or to antique stores with her family.



Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years; son, Michael; her parents; brother, David; sisters and brothers-in-law, Anna Mae Carpenter (Claude), Virginia Lee Schocknmyer (Emil), and son-in-law, Alan Cooper.



Louise is survived by children, Sherry Cooper, Toni Nichols, Debbie Casper (Jerry), Peter Borich, all of Fruita, and Rick Borich (Kelly) of Carbondale; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, John Pennington (Karen) of Payson, AZ, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO.



Velma Louise BorichJune 30, 1934 - March 1, 2020Velma Louise Borich, of Loma, sadly passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 85.She was born in Canon City, CO, on June 30, 1934, to Samuel and Ruby (Burrows) Pennington, the first of five children. Louise attended Paonia High School. She married John "LeRoy" Borich on January 26, 1952, in Delta, CO. Soon after they moved to Utah, where their six children were born. In November of 1960 they moved back to Colorado and raised their children in Carbondale.Louise was a member of the Loma Community Church. She worked at various jobs including the United States Postal Service. Her longest position was with Circle Super in Carbondale from which she retired in 1993, after 20 years.Louise loved her family and friends, enjoyed her flowers and the various pet animals on her farm. She was a voracious reader and collected salt and pepper shakers and nutcrackers. Most weekends she was going to auctions, estate sales, or to antique stores with her family.Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years; son, Michael; her parents; brother, David; sisters and brothers-in-law, Anna Mae Carpenter (Claude), Virginia Lee Schocknmyer (Emil), and son-in-law, Alan Cooper.Louise is survived by children, Sherry Cooper, Toni Nichols, Debbie Casper (Jerry), Peter Borich, all of Fruita, and Rick Borich (Kelly) of Carbondale; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, John Pennington (Karen) of Payson, AZ, and numerous nieces and nephews.Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close