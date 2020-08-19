Velta Faye ThompsonAugust 29, 1933 - April 11, 2020Velta Faye Thompson was born August 28, 1933, to Bobby and Ruby Park in Ramon, New Mexico. The Parks had nine children, Judy, Travis, Truman, twins Velta and Veida, twins Vestal and Virgil, Bobbie, and Gail. The family spent a few years living in Texas before moving to Debeque, Colorado where Velta spent much of her youth and graduated high school.Velta was married to Donald Thompson from 1951-1966, and they made their home in Grand Junction, Colorado. She had five sons, Donald, Ronald, Randall, Kevin, and Dustin. She went to Cosmetology School while raising her children, and owned several beauty salons during her long career as a hair dresser. She worked hard, and treasured the times all of her family came together.Velta left her earthly home in Grand Junction, Colorado and ascended to heaven April 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Ruby Park, and siblings Travis, Truman, Veida, Vestal, Virgil, Bobbie, and Gail.Velta is lovingly remembered by her surviving family: sister, Judy; sons, Donald (Celia), Ronald (Alanna), Randall (Elizabeth), Kevin, and Dustin (Tina), and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.Graveside services will be held at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2970 North Avenue, Grand Junction, Colorado, Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. A meal will immediately follow at Canyon View Park, 730 24 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado, to celebrate Velta's life.