Vera Silvers Wynkoop



March 12, 1932 - March 28, 2020



Maxine Silvers Wynkoop, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Mabel Silvers, and sister, Audrey (Bud) Greenhow.



Maxine was born in Mulhall, Oklahoma, March 12, 1932. She lived in Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona, but Colorado was her home.



On June 5, 1949, she married the love of her life, Stanley Wynkoop. They were married 61 years. Three children joined the family, Don (Lavonne) Wynkoop, and his children, Melissa (Erit) Schaneman, Matt (Dee) Wynkoop, and Hannah (Sean) Schlagel; then Sandy Wynkoop was born, and her children, Wendy (Joe) Flair, Clay (Opheliah) Williams, Chris (Addie) Williams; finally Mark (Karen) Wynkoop came along, and their children, Hannah and Rachel. She is also survived by brother, Ken Silvers.



Maxine worked at City Market in Fruita as a meat wrapper for 25 years and was well known and loved in the community. One of her passions was gardening; you would find her picking tomatoes, or arranging fresh flowers on the table. Another passion was her grandchildren, but greater still, her great-grandchildren (13). They were all she talked about and you would hear her in the still of the night, praying for each one.



Her number one passion was her relationship with her Lord. She not only talked it, she lived it! Her Bible was well worn, highlighted, underlined, with thoughts and dates written in the borders. She was a member of the Fruita Assembly of God Church. She taught Sunday School classes, and you learned to stay away from her when she was preparing or you would have to hear the full lesson five times in practice.



She loved to sing the old gospel songs, and sang on the radio with her sister as a child. Later she sang in the choir. She is now singing with the Angels!



