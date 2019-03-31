Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verla Stalker. View Sign

Verla Margaret Stalker

March 7, 1937 - March 23, 2019

Verla was born in Oak Creek, Colorado, in a log cabin along Trout Creek. Her grandfather emigrated from Scotland and she shared memories of her childhood with her father playing the bagpipes while she and her sister danced the Scottish jig.

Verla graduated from Central High School in 1955 and married in 1959, moving to Canada shortly thereafter. In 1969, she returned to the Western Slope where she raised her two children.

She held jobs that capitalized on her bookkeeping, office management skills, and ended with owning an upholstery business for over 35 years. Her favorite past time was spending time with her two children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren playing games, camping, and attending their activities. She was always curious about life and enjoyed an adventure. She was an avid reader and gardener, and enjoyed attending the local dances in her early years.

Verla is survived by her children, Perry (Nancy) Flett and Vicki Woods (Brian); grandchildren, Audi (Katey) Flett, Lance Flett, Corey Woods, and Jennifer Woods, and siblings, Sam Stalker and Bonnie McCurry. She is preceded in death by two siblings, Sylva and Scotty, along with her parents, Seibert and Berma Stalker.

The family will be celebrating her life in a private ceremony.



