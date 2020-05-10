Verlan Russell Goss
January 28, 1951 - April 29, 2020
Verlan Russell Goss, age 69, passed away peacefully with his wife and son at his side, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center on April 29, 2020, following a sudden stroke.
Verlan was born at St Mary's Hospital, but spent his entire life in Fruita. He graduated from Fruita High School in 1969. In 1971, he graduated from Mesa State College with an Associate Degree in Auto Refinishing. He worked various jobs before working at City Market Warehouse for 26 years as a delivery truck driver. After City Market he worked for Mays Concrete for a few years as a truck driver, then Family Health West and then retirement.
He married Kayren Evers Bloom on May 1, 1982. They enjoyed 38 years together.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working with his mules, being with family and having coffee with friends. One great joy was helping his son remodel the art gallery his son was managing. He enjoyed the outdoors, anything mechanical, family gatherings. He was a proud member of the Fruita Lions Club where he was the "Chief Cook" for the various events. He also volunteered at the Fruita Thrift Shop, taking overflow items to other vendors.
He is survived by his wife, Kayren, Fruita; brothers, Bernard "Bernie" Goss, Grand Junction, and Berlwyn "Berl" Goss, Fruita; son, Matthew "Matt", Grand Junction; daughter, Verla Kay, RuiDoso Downs, New Mexico; step-daughter, Kymberly "Kym" Bloom, Denver; grandsons, Logan Goetz and Clinton Smith, RuiDoso Downs, New Mexico; aunts, Dorothy Russell, Grand Junction; Esther Puls, Cortez, and Ida Motschenbacher, Grants Pass, OR, numerous cousins, extended family, and friends. Verlan was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Riley Goss and Evelyn Almeda Russell Goss.
Private family service will be held. A celebration of his life will be held at later date when the Covid-19 virus allows.
In lieu of flowers, donations, in his name, may be sent to Lower Valley Fire District, P.O. Box 520, Fruita, CO 81521-0520.
Condolences can be left at www.brownscremationservice.com.
January 28, 1951 - April 29, 2020
Verlan Russell Goss, age 69, passed away peacefully with his wife and son at his side, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center on April 29, 2020, following a sudden stroke.
Verlan was born at St Mary's Hospital, but spent his entire life in Fruita. He graduated from Fruita High School in 1969. In 1971, he graduated from Mesa State College with an Associate Degree in Auto Refinishing. He worked various jobs before working at City Market Warehouse for 26 years as a delivery truck driver. After City Market he worked for Mays Concrete for a few years as a truck driver, then Family Health West and then retirement.
He married Kayren Evers Bloom on May 1, 1982. They enjoyed 38 years together.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working with his mules, being with family and having coffee with friends. One great joy was helping his son remodel the art gallery his son was managing. He enjoyed the outdoors, anything mechanical, family gatherings. He was a proud member of the Fruita Lions Club where he was the "Chief Cook" for the various events. He also volunteered at the Fruita Thrift Shop, taking overflow items to other vendors.
He is survived by his wife, Kayren, Fruita; brothers, Bernard "Bernie" Goss, Grand Junction, and Berlwyn "Berl" Goss, Fruita; son, Matthew "Matt", Grand Junction; daughter, Verla Kay, RuiDoso Downs, New Mexico; step-daughter, Kymberly "Kym" Bloom, Denver; grandsons, Logan Goetz and Clinton Smith, RuiDoso Downs, New Mexico; aunts, Dorothy Russell, Grand Junction; Esther Puls, Cortez, and Ida Motschenbacher, Grants Pass, OR, numerous cousins, extended family, and friends. Verlan was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Riley Goss and Evelyn Almeda Russell Goss.
Private family service will be held. A celebration of his life will be held at later date when the Covid-19 virus allows.
In lieu of flowers, donations, in his name, may be sent to Lower Valley Fire District, P.O. Box 520, Fruita, CO 81521-0520.
Condolences can be left at www.brownscremationservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 10, 2020.