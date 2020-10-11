Verl A. Warner



April 9, 1932 - August 14, 2020



Verl Arthur Warner, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado, after a short battle with cancer. At the time of his passing he was surrounded by his soul mate and wife of 26 years, Debby Warner; sons, Greg Willhoit and Jeff Warner, and step-son, Michael Long.



Verl was born on April 9, 1932, in Wasaukee, Wisconsin, to Arthur and Vivian Warner. The oldest of four boys, he spent his early years working hard on the farm in Emery, Wisconsin. After graduating from Amery High School in 1950, he joined the Navy in 1951, where he served on several aircraft carriers as a helicopter mechanic and was honorably discharged in 1955.



Verl spent 63 years working in the insurance business, retiring just weeks before his death. He made many friends during his career. He loved his work and had a work ethic second to none.



Verl had many passions in life including traveling extensively with his wife, Debby, hunting, fishing, water and snow skiing and yard work. Verl was one of the most meticulous people and always kept his yard pristine. For a man of 88 years he had the heart of a child. He saw beauty and wonder all around him and freely expressed his appreciation for God's creations.



Verl leaves behind his wife, Debby Warner; sons, Greg Willhoit (Julie), Jeff Warner (Cerena); step-sons, Michael Long, Cameron Hildebran (Dina), and Christopher Hildebran; step-daughter, Leigh Nicks; brother, Lowell Warner (Darline); sister-in-law, Ann Warner; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Bob and Roger Warner; step-son, Jody Hildebran, and granddaughter, Marie Willhoit.



Celebration of life will be held October 16, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, Grand Junction.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Verl's name to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506.



