Verna Bulah PrettiOctober 12, 1924 - August 10, 2020Verna B. Pretti of Olathe, CO, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Colorow Care Center in Olathe, CO.Verna was born in Yuma, CO on October 12, 1924, to Oscar W. and Olive B. Bowland. The family lived in western Kansas at the time. In 1937, the family moved to western Colorado where Oscar worked as a finish carpenter and cabinet builder, and all the children attended school. Verna graduated from Silt Union High School in 1941.Verna was married to Melvin Joseph Pretti, also a resident of Silt, Colorado, on October 17, 1942, in San Antonio, Texas, when he was on leave from the Army, and stationed in Alaska. Following the end of WWII, they moved back to Western Colorado, where they ranched in several areas, before divorcing in 1971.She started a long career with Mountain Bell Telephone on June 15, 1953, where she worked for 36 years, starting as a switchboard operator, and working up to manager level in Glenwood Springs, and in Colorado Springs, retiring in 1983. After retiring, Verna spent her years in Western Colorado and the Oregon coast, enjoying her well-deserved life of independence and leisure, especially traveling, music, and quilting.Verna was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gerald Bowland and Dean Bowland; sisters, Lorna Dean, and Veronice Frickey, and younger siblings, Darwin Lee, and Arlie Eugene.Verna had three children she is survived by Lonnie Pretti, of Port Orford, Oregon; Rodney Pretti, of Delta, Colorado, and Raelyn Pretti of Pueblo, Colorado; eight grandchildren, one of whom preceded her in death; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Other survivors include brothers, Martin (Rose) Bowland, Orville (Katherine) Bowland, and Jay (Sandy) Bowland, and sister, Leona Meadors.Memorial services will be held at a later date.Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Pretti's family.