Verna Jean Raso
September 13, 1929 - March 26, 2020
Verna Jean Raso, age 90, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2020.
Born September 13, 1929, in Loma, Colorado, she was the daughter of Vern and Irma Ahrens.
Verna worked for many years at the Daily Sentinel as a Circulation Manager and later retired as a Circulation Director.
Verna enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed competing with her friends in tournaments. After she retired, she loved to go on travel tours across the country with her friends, where they spent hours visiting museums and attending musicals. She enrolled in art classes and used her artistic talent to paint ceramic floral patterns and landscapes. She loved to watch football games and was an avid Denver Broncos fan.
Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Raso, and daughter, Silvia Craig.
She is survived by son, Daniel Raso of Grand Junction, CO; son-in-law, James Craig of Grand Junction, CO; grandson, Joshua (Marivel) Craig; great-granddaughter, Julia Craig; great-grandson, Johnathan Craig, of Chino Hills, CA; grandson, Jacob (Rebecca) Craig; great-granddaughter, Oliva Craig, and great-grandson, Jackson Craig of Montrose, CO.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions and memorials in Verna Raso's name to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020