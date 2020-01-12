Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Dale Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon Dale Jones



May 10, 1938 - December 28, 2019



Vernon Dale Jones, 81, passed away on December 28, 2019, at Aspen Ridge Alzheimer's Care.



Vernon was born on May 10, 1938, to George Edward and Glessie Mae (Miracle) Jones in Grand Junction, Colorado, where he lived his entire life. Vernon attended and graduated from Central High School and played semi pro baseball for a short time. He married Norma, the love of his life, in 1958. He then worked for the Atomic Energy Commission for ten years and attended trade school. He also served for ten years in the Army National Guard and was a lieutenant upon his honorable discharge. To complete his career, Vernon worked for Mountain Bell for 30 years before retiring.



Vernon was a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and enjoyed the community service aspect of the lodge. He loved fishing, hunting, bowling, sports, family, and traveling. Vernon and Norma enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Alaska, and going on cruises. He was known as a good friend who always had a joke to tell and a hand to help.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Wayne, and son, Dale Jones. He is survived by his wife, Norma (Freshour) Jones; children, Kerrilee (Donald) Overmeyer, Craig Jones, and Lynette (Daniel) Overmeyer, and sister, Twila (Ronald) Crist. Vernon has eight grandchildren, Anitra (Kurt) Cox, Amanda (Nicholas) Kimball, Curtis (Kate) Jones, Allan Overmeyer, Kristin (Alissa) Neill, Kelly Donaldson, Karleen (Kenneth) Day, and Eileen (Alessio) DeMonte; 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eagles Lodge in Grand Junction on January 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.



Instead of flowers, please consider donating to HopeWest Hospice or the .



