Vernon F. Burgess
December 18, 1937 - September 11, 2020
Vernon F. Burgess passed peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the age of 82, due to long term heart disease.
He was born in Burlington, Iowa, to Lawrence Lionel Burgess and Zetta Jane Aubrecht. Both parents are deceased, as well as his brother, Donald E. Burgess. He is survived by children, Keith (Jeanie) Burgess of Oklahoma City, OK; Raelynn (Gary) Ramsden of Denver, CO; Colleen Dixon of Denver, CO; Craig (Nancy) Burgess of Denver, CO; step-daughter, Michelle (Steve) Renstrom of Grand Junction, CO, and step-son, Troy (Cindy) Petersen of Loma, CO. Vernon was a proud grandparent of 15 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. He also leaves behind his older brother, Larry (Lola) Burgess of Fort Collins, CO; his first wife, Margaret Burgess of Denver, CO; second wife, Jackie Petersen Burgess Powell of Fruita, CO, and many other family members, including nieces, nephews, and several old friends that he considered family.
Vern spent most of his life working, starting with Mountain Bell in the Telecommunications Field, with his last job at Cabela's, working on the gun counter in sales. His passion was being out in nature. He always looked forward to hunting season and enjoyed taking clients out on horseback to have the full experience of hunting camp and to share his love of the great outdoors.
He was a lifetime member of the NRA, a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, was active with the Grand Junction Sheriff's Posse, serving as secretary for several years and doing his part to make the annual CPRA Finals Rodeo successful as the rodeo announcer. He volunteered as a 4H Leader in Mesa County and was always available to lend a hand to get things done. Vern was an active member of the Mid-West Appaloosa Association and announced many of the horse shows in Mesa County and other counties as needed.
Vern asked that we remember him with smiles and laughter, that is how he will remember you! If you remember him with only tears, then don't remember him at all!
Cremation has taken place. Gatherings to celebrate Vern will be held at later dates.
Donations, in Vern's memory can be made to HopeWest, The Grand Junction Sheriff's Posse, The Elk Foundation, or a charity of your choice
.
The family would like to say a special Thank You to Walter Morrison at HopeWest, and all the Mesa Manor staff that helped care for Vern.