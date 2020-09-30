Vernon Ferdinand Friedly
March 1, 1968 - September 25, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Vernon Ferdinand Friedly, 52, announce his passing on September 25, 2020, at his residence in Clifton, CO.
On March 1, 1968, Vernon was born the 6th of seven children of Agnes and Francis Friedly. His childhood was spent on a farm near Akron, CO. He had many interests from being a mechanic, to wood working, and developed a love for sports. In high school he loved to play football and later he came to love golf and softball as well.
After graduating Akron High, he went to CSU to further his education and graduated with two bachelors degrees, one in mechanical engineering and one in computer science. The next stop on his journey was Grand Junction, CO where he went to work at Ametek as a manufacturing engineer. Over the next 26 years with Ametek, Vernon was able to travel to Mexico, Germany, and China to help Ametek expand.
While in the Grand Junction area he met Grace Chacon and the two of them shared a loving 18 years together. Their bond was strengthened by their love for CSU football (Vernon's anyway), their enjoyment of being outdoors, traveling, enjoying concerts, being with family, and making improvements to the house.
Vernon's patient and generous personality was shared and enjoyed with friends and family as his laugh would infect those nearby. The love he showed, the time he gave, the guidance he provided, and his kindhearted support to his daughters and grandchildren was strength for all his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Grace Chacon; mother, Agnes Friedly; daughters, Alexis (Taylor) Schneider, shared with former spouse, Amanda Owen; Serena Burke-Friedly, shared with former spouse, Janine Burke, Evangelina Chacon; step-daughters Roberta Chacon, Sierra Chacon and Angela Chacon; grandchildren, Luis, Isaiah, Cianna, Lillyana, Ayla, Aiyana, Kortlynd, Zailyn, and Emilio; siblings, Victor (Earleen), Vincent (Tina), Verlin (Sandy), Vernita (John), Zubia and Valintina (Shawn) Arroyo; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Vernon was preceded in death by his father, Francis Friedly; sister, Veronica Friedly and grandparents, Joseph and Violet Gebauer and Ernest and Velma Friedly.
Services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at The Salvation Army Corp, 1234 North 4th Street in Grand Junction, CO, with a dinner to be held after the service, and on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Akron, CO. In lieu of flowers please plant a memorial tree or donate to The Salvation Army, The Catholic Charities, or a charity of your choice
in Vernon's name.