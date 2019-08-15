Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Lee Ullerich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vern Lee Ullerick



October 14, 1932 - August 11, 2019



Vern Lee Ullerick, 86 , passed away peacefully August 11, 2019, in Palisade.



Vern was born in Debeque, Colorado and lived in Gypsum and Palisade. He worked as a Signal Maintainer for the Denver & Rio Grande and Southern Pacific railroads for 38 years. Vern owned the Ullerick Trailer Park in Gypsum, Colorado for 30 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons.



He is preceded in death by oldest son, Jerry.



Vern leaves his loving wife of 66 years, Viola; sons, Mark (Lora) and Scott (Blossom); brother, Don (Mona); three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews



Visitation will be Friday 4 - 8:00 p.m. at the Palisade Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the United Methodist Church, East Fourth and Main Streets, Palisade, Colorado. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Grand Junction under the direction of Palisade Funeral Home.



