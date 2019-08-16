Vernon "Vern" Lee Ullerick
October 14, 1932 - August 11, 2019
Vernon "Vern" Lee Ullerich 86, passed away peacefully August 11, 2019, in Palisade.
Vern was born in Debeque, Colorado and lived in Gypsum and Palisade. He worked as a Signal Maintainer for the Denver & Rio Grande and Southern Pacific railroads for 38 years. Vern owned the Ullerick Trailer Park in Gypsum, Colorado for 30 years. He and Viola also owned the Ullerick Trailer park. Vern enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons.
He is preceded in death by oldest son, Jerry.
Vern leaves his loving wife of 66 years, Viola; sons, Mark (Lora) and Scott (Blossom); brother, Don (Mona); three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews
Visitation will be Friday 4 - 8:00 p.m. at the Palisade Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday August 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at United Methodist Church, East Fourth and Main Streets, Palisade, Colorado. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Grand Junction under the direction of Palisade Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019