Vicki M. Johnson
May 23, 1950 - October 30, 2020
Vicki M. Johnson passed away, stoically, on October 30, 2020, from stupid frickin Cancer at 70 years young.
Vicki was born on May 23, 1950, to Gidward and Blanche Hillesland in Minnesota. Shortly after she was born, they moved to Grand Junction, Colorado. She was the youngest of four siblings, Jean (Jody) McQuiston, Karen (Clete) Bosch, and Lee Hillesland. She met some of her best friends in middle school which lead to meeting the love of her life, Gary E. Johnson.
They were married on May 10, 1969, and spent the next 51 plus years together. They have two children, Victor (Ali) Johnson, and Paula (Mike) Kochevar; grandchildren, Michael, Logan, Tanner, Brock, Brennen, Hailey, Taylor, Jeremy, and Boone, and great-grandchildren, Avery and Iris. Marrying into the Johnson family gave her an additional family of eight sisters and four brothers; Mary (Don) Anderson, June (Art) Anderson, Shirley (Chuck) Gibson, Norrie (Earl) Buzzard, Irene and (Ray), Gloria (Jim) Street, Verna (Lindsay) Wyatt, Karla (Steve) Clark, Mert (Peri) Johnson, Dale (Diane) Johnson, Ted Johnson and Winston (Delia) Johnson, and more than 60 nieces and nephews and so on. She always said that she was blessed with not one, but two amazing families.
Vicki's love of all, was unconditional, genuine, and heartfelt; never any drama, she was a no muss, no fuss lady. She worked hard and played harder.
Vicki dedicated 25 years of her life to City Market and their customers, she loved playing (and coaching) soccer, softball, and bowling. Vicki loved going to different destinations and going on adventures; she loved all of the sister trips to Vegas, Country Jam weeks, going on trips to Mexico, Dominican, Hawaii and loved visiting friends and family. She was truly one tough lady, funny, genuinely a great human, and contributing member of society; she will be missed for the rest of our lives. All who knew Vicki knows how lucky they are to have had such an amazing, selfless, and supportive person in their life to help guide them and "find the fun." Vicki was asked how she wanted to be remembered and she said, "I tried to be a good person and cared about other people. Most of all, I loved my family."
A celebration of her life will be held later when we can all celebrate together. In lieu of flowers please donate to the amazing HopeWest Center at hopewestco.org/donate
in honor of Vicki.