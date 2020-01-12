Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor "Leonard" Robertson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Victor "Leonard" Robertson



June 8, 1926 - January 4, 2020



Victor Leonard Robertson, age 93, died peaceful on January 4, 2020, at Larchwood Inns, Grand Junction, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born near Craig, Colorado to parents, Victor and Jenny Robertson, the youngest of three children. He grew up in Craig, Colorado and started his working career as a sheepherder near his family homestead. He was a WWII Veteran and enlisted in the Navy, serving two years in Alaska. He graduated from Moffat County High.



Leonard married the love of his life, Eva Kawcak, in 1947 in Craig, Colorado and they recently celebrated their 72nd anniversary. They were a very loving couple, admired by many for their devotion to one-another. He and Eva welcomed two children during the time they lived in Craig - daughter, Glenda and son, Bill. In Craig, Leonard was very active as a City Councilman, volunteer fire-fighter, and volunteer at St. Michael's Church.



He started working for Safeway Stores in 1947, in Craig and worked his way up to a store manager, where he worked for the next 17 years. He then transferred to Grand Junction to the Teller Arms Safeway in 1970. He retired from Safeway after 36 years.



He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He watched the Denver Broncos and Nuggets, religiously. He was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, volunteering as a Hospitality Minister.



His hobbies were fishing, and watching sports events. He and Eva enjoyed many trips to Mesquite, Las Vegas and California, visiting family. They often enjoyed coffee with friends at McDonald's on any given morning.



He was a man of measured words and had a wicked sense of humor that we enjoyed. He was respected and adored by all who were blessed to know him. Leonard's smile would light up your day.



He is survived by his wife, Eva; children, Glenda (Jim) Bennett, Grand Junction, and Bill (Jan) Robertson of Durango. He has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought him much joy. He has many nieces and nephews, whom he loved. He was proceeded in death by his parents; brother, Oren Robertson; sister, Myrtle Hancock, and great-grandson, Jackson Bennett.



Services will be at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 14 at 11:00, with Inurnment at 3:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



Thank you to staff at Mesa View, Cappella, Hospice and Larchwood Inns, who cared for him with great love.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Emergency Aid Fund, 790 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction.

