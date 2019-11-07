Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Rolland Giles. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Funeral 1:00 PM Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Victor Rolland Giles



April 11, 1930 - November 3, 2019



Victor Rolland "Vic" Giles passed away on November 3, 2019, in his sleep next to the love of his life for 68 years, Eileen. He was born on April 11, 1930, and died November 3, 2019 within one mile of his birth place in Loma, Colorado; the place he called home. He was 89 years old, the first born of Alfred and Florence (Long) Giles. He graduated from Fruita Union High School in 1948 where he was all state quarter back for the high school football team. After high school he attended Colorado State University and then played baseball for the Eagles, the semi pro baseball team in Grand Junction. He was very proud of the "inside the park" home run he made during the 1950 season.



He met Norma E. "Eileen" Niehues in 1949 and they married on November 23, 1951. Over the next nine years, Vic and Eileen had a total of four beautiful children. Vic with his brother, Pete, took over the family farm in Loma and then Vic decided to try his hand at sheep ranching. Through the course of time he ran two herds of sheep near Montrose, Blue Mesa, and Silverton. Later, Vic sold most of the sheep and began raising cattle. He shared his love for animals with his children and his grandchildren who now continue his legacy.



Vic "always tried to follow the golden rule" and always wanted to make sure things were fair. He enjoyed spending time with others playing cards and participating in bowling tournaments. In 1976 along with his partner, Ray Kipp, he won a doubles bowling tournament in Grand Junction. He loved his family, his friends and his neighbors.



Survivors include his wife, Norma E. "Eileen" (Niehues) Giles; children, Glenn (Linda) Giles of Westminster, CO; Vicki (Joe) Russell of Loma, and Alan (Beckie) Giles of Loma; sister, Ruth Bond of Universal City, TX; nine grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John "Pete" Giles, and son, Dale Giles.



Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Martin Mortuary in Grand Junction. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens. A reception will be held in Loma at AP Ranch, 1351 Q Road, in Loma immediately following.

