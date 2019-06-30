Victoria (Vickie) Balerio, 62, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away at Community Hospital On June 21, 2019. She was born on August 19, 1956, to Don and Lena Balerio in Alamosa, CO, where she spent her childhood. She had been a long time resident of Grand Junction. Vickie was a Pre-operative Coordinator for Community Hospital for 20 years. She loved her job and made many good friends there. She loved spending time with her family that she was very close to. Spending time working in her yard was something she enjoyed. She is survived by her sisters, Trina Balerio (Lucio Pena) of Grand Junction, Cyndi (Mike) Jalonski of Castle Rock, CO, Monica (Mark) Aragon of Thornton, CO, and Kay (Kerry) Carmack of Grand Junction; brothers, Don (Angela) Balerio of Pueblo, CO, and Michael Balerio of Grand Junction; and six nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, and sister, Theresa Fritz. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2PM on July 13, 2019, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 30, 2019