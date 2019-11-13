Victoria Liza Pasterz
December 12, 1950 - November 8, 2019
Victoria Liza Pasterz, 68, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away at her home on November 8, 2019.
She was born December 12, 1950, in Saginaw, MI, to Simon and Guadalupe Vasquez. She grew up in Saginaw, graduating from St. Andrews High School. She graduated with her Master's degree in Education from Michigan State University in East Lansing, MI. Victoria married James R. Pasterz on September 5, 1975, in Saginaw, MI.
Victoria was a school teacher. She had many interests including tennis, pickle ball, stain glass, scrapbooking, book clubs, camping, traveling with family, fishing, hunting, fitness classes, hiking, swimming, and being with family.
She is survived by husband, James; sons, Christopher Pasterz of Flagstaff, AZ; Aaron Pasterz of Boulder, CO, and Chad Pasterz of Grand Junction, CO; sister, Francine Vasquez of Seattle, WA, and two grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her parents, Simon and Lupe Vasquez, and sister, Linda Vasquez.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019, 6- 7:00 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Catholic Mass will be Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Orchard Mesa Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either St. Joseph Building Fund, or , Salt Lake City, UT.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019