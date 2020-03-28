Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Viola Marie (Aragon) Meineke



December 24, 1937 - March 17, 2020



Viola (Aragon) Meineke, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on March 17, 2020, in Grand Junction, CO, after a brief, brave battle with cancer.



She was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico on December 24, 1937. Vi met the love of her life, James Meineke, in 1956. They married in 1958, built their home, and lived in Craig, Colorado from 1961 to 2016. Together they raised their two children and Vi became the foundation for the family.



Her talents included sewing, gardening, crafting, drawing and entertaining. She created a beautiful home for her family and became an integral part of the community, helping with school activities, 4-H, Lions Club, Elks, VFW, Craig Rural Volunteer Fire Department and the Moffat County Sheriff's Posse and county fair. She loved to travel with her family and go camping. Vi had a deep passion for playing bingo.



In 2017 they moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where she became an important part of her homeowners association and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She dedicated her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren.



Vi will be best remembered by family and friends as a loving soul and was extremely kind to everyone she met. Her compassion for others was undeniable and her love for her family carried her throughout her life.



Vi is survived by her husband James; daughters, Laurie and Sherry; grandchildren, Tyler, Zachary and Shoshana; sisters, Helen and Gertrude; brothers, Bill and Lou, and numerous nieces and nephews. She now is rejoined with her mother, Mele, and brothers, Ray and Albert.



In lieu of flowers, please contribute to , in her name.



A Celebration of Life will be at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Grand Junction, CO on June 13, at 1:00 p.m.



