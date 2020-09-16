Violet Mae JamesMay 20, 1935 - September 10, 2020Violet Mae Leighty James, age 85, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on September 10, 2020, at her daughter's home of pancreatic cancer.Violet was born on May 20, 1935, to Robert E. Leighty and Elsie Furlow Leighty in Cassville, WV. She spent her childhood, graduated high school and married her husband, Winston C. James, in Ridgeley, WV. She attended Business School in Cumberland, MD, where she won the state typing contest in 1952. She was an inspector for Deluxe Check Printers in Pittsburgh, PA, for 25 years. After moving to Grand Junction, CO, she became the receptionist at The Optical Center.Violet was involved in the choir at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Oakdale, PA, and First United Methodist Church in Grand Junction, CO. She loved cruising the world with Kathy for the past 12 years; always choosing new activities such as 4-wheeling the rainforest in Jamaica, scuba diving in Mexico, zip lining in Chile and speed boating in Monte Carlo. She was easily seen around Grand Junction, zipping around in her yellow Corvette.She is survived by her son, Mark W. (Debbie) of McDonald, PA; daughter, Kathy Jo (John) of Grand Junction, CO; sisters, Lily Tunis and Helen Jones; grandchildren, John (Laura) and Chris Cherin (Ashley), Corey (Stephanie), and Taylor James; great-grandchildren, Zander Cherin, Connor, Ty, and Emmett James; and two more great-grandchildren on the way. She is preceded in death by husband, Winston C. James; parents, and great-granddaughter, Jo.A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, at First United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will take place at a later date at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church in Grand Junction, CO, or to Resurrection Lutheran Church in Oakdale, PA.