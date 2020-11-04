Virble Mae Fowler
February 13, 1933 - October 24, 2020
On October 23, 2020, Virble Mae Fowler, 87, passed away peacefully at HopeWest with her youngest daughter by her side.
Virble was born on February 13, 1933, in West Branch, MI, the only daughter of five children to Briggs and Edna Pool. At a young age Virble was active in her church, Community of Christ, and became a lifelong dedicated member.
After graduating from high school and working at the local department store Virble met the love of her life, Carlyle J. Fowler. Carl, having recently returned from active duty service overseas with the Air Force, fell quickly for Virble and proposed on the second date. Virble declined until a month later. They met in January 1952 and wed in August of that same year.
Virble and Carl began their lives together in Michigan. They had eight children, one daughter deceased at infancy. From the beginning Virble raised her children to have a strong faith in God. She was a loving mother who always gave of herself. She was dedicated to her husband and children, often putting the needs of her family above her own. Virble raised her children on a tight budget, she was a seamstress, often making clothes for her young children, an excellent baker, cooked meals for a family of nine, and was a talented artist.
Virble always welcomed anyone into her home and treated them with love and respect. She was never shy about feeding anyone, providing them with clothing, or a loving embrace. Virble gave from the heart and it showed by the meals, clothing, baking and love she gave to everyone around her. Holidays always had open seats for someone in need as all were welcome at her table.
Virble followed her husband with dedication and they lived in 23 different homes across four different states, eventually settling in Loma but made Fruita, CO, their home. Virble was an integral part of the success of her husband's construction company. She saw the homes cleaned and she had a talent for interior design and decor. She took care of all the fine details that makes a house into a home.
Later in life you could find Virble traveling with Carl across the country, pulling weeds, tending to her flower beds, baking, or searching for the best bargain at a yard sale or the second hand store. And, of course, she was never shy with loving on all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active participate in all of their lives, never one to forget a birthday, anniversary or special event. She modeled a strong faith, generosity, and compassion. She was a dedicated wife, loving mother, supportive sister, devoted grandma and life long friend. She will be missed beyond words can say.
Virble is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, Carl; a daughter; two brothers; two grandsons, and a granddaughter. She is survived by children, Dwight (Teresa), Patricia (Galvin) Gibson, Guy, Mark (Connie), Don (Sylvia), Diane (Ed) Taddeo, and Laura (Daniel) Walker; brothers, Larry (Diane) Pool, and DeWayne (Val) Pool; 17 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson.
A memorial service will be held in the coming days, details are pending.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity
in Virble's name.