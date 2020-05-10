Virdie Savage



March 1, 1916 - April 18, 2020



Virdie Savage, the beloved matriarch of her family, passed away on April 18, 2020, at the age of 104. Virdie was born March 1, 1916, on the family homestead near McDonald Kansas. As a child she rode a pony to school until she learned to drive the family car at age 12. Through her adolescent years she lived through the Dust Bowl and Great Depression which in many ways helped forge her strength of character.



After graduating from high school she moved to Denver to attend business school, eventually marrying her Kansas sweetheart, Ward Savage, in 1937. They remained in Denver, started a family and Virdie was a homemaker until Ward was drafted into the Navy during WWII. While he was fighting in the Pacific, Virdie took a job at Montgomery Ward, the catalog store, and remained there for many years.



Eventually the couple moved to Grand Junction in 1970, and being avid rock hounds, joined the Grand Junction Gem and Mineral Club where they were active participants for decades. Virdie edited the newsletter for years as well as chairing the annual gem and mineral show multiple times. When she wasn't out on rock hunting expeditions she enjoyed doing lapidary work. Virdie was also an accomplished seamstress.



Her work years in Grand Junction were spent at JC Penney, where she was the head of the bridal department. After her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at the museum. Virdie was a member of the Methodist Church (First Church) and enjoyed the fellowship of the women's circles.



Virdie is survived by her daughter, Connie Hubbell; grandchildren, Patrick and Gary Hubbell, Debra Alexander, Jim and Aaron Savage and spouses, and their children. Her husband, Ward, and son, Lane, preceded her in death.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store