Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Ann Gardner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Ann Gardner



July 28, 1929 - November 21, 2019



Virginia "Ginny", 90, passed away, peacefully, November 21, surrounded by her family.



Born to Mary Jane and Fred Barden in Norfolk, VA, Mom grew up in a military family In her youth, she and her siblings, Robert, Betty, and Jane experienced adventures that spanned the globe from Cavite, Philippines to Honolulu, Hawaii.



After attending Mary Washington College in Fredricksburg, VA, Mom married David Lewis Gunckel (deceased) in 1949. She continued her adventures as a Naval Officer's wife, moving from port to port and raising their children, David, Kurt, John, and Katherine.



Mom married James Gardner (deceased) in 1972, moving to her beloved Colorado mountains, where she and Jim made their home for many years. A resident of Grand Junction, Colorado since 1992, Mom loved the beauty of the Western Slope. She was an avid hiker, birdwatcher, wildlife lover and gifted artist. Her love of nature inspired a deep spiritual connection.



Mom, thank you for holding our hands, opening our hearts to the beauty of life, sharing your story and loving us always. You were so much to so many. Most of all, you were a beautiful human being with a full heart, a mind full of wisdom and curiosity, a gentle presence and an inner strength that guided you through life. Your wonderful sense of humor made for thousands of belly laughs.



There is not a day that has gone by that the thought doesn't cross the mind, as to how we got to be so unbelievably lucky to call you Mom. Your compassion and unconditional love for your children was a guiding light that showed us to be kind and empathetic throughout our life journey. We are who we are, so much thanks to you. You were our best friend. We have come to understand that there is a part of you that will live on in us forever. You live on beneath everything we do and are. You were the person who believed in us.



Mom, we love and miss you.



Ginny is survived by sons, David (Belinda) Gunckel, Kurt (Linda) Gunckel, and John Gunckel, and daughter, Kathy Arbeiter; sister, Jane Cornett; grandchildren, Kurt, Forrest, Jessica, David, Sam, J.J., and Ashley, and seven great-grandchildren.



Cremation has taken place. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.



Our deepest gratitude to HopeWest Hospice, and Cappella of Grand Junction for their loving care and dedication.

Virginia Ann GardnerJuly 28, 1929 - November 21, 2019Virginia "Ginny", 90, passed away, peacefully, November 21, surrounded by her family.Born to Mary Jane and Fred Barden in Norfolk, VA, Mom grew up in a military family In her youth, she and her siblings, Robert, Betty, and Jane experienced adventures that spanned the globe from Cavite, Philippines to Honolulu, Hawaii.After attending Mary Washington College in Fredricksburg, VA, Mom married David Lewis Gunckel (deceased) in 1949. She continued her adventures as a Naval Officer's wife, moving from port to port and raising their children, David, Kurt, John, and Katherine.Mom married James Gardner (deceased) in 1972, moving to her beloved Colorado mountains, where she and Jim made their home for many years. A resident of Grand Junction, Colorado since 1992, Mom loved the beauty of the Western Slope. She was an avid hiker, birdwatcher, wildlife lover and gifted artist. Her love of nature inspired a deep spiritual connection.Mom, thank you for holding our hands, opening our hearts to the beauty of life, sharing your story and loving us always. You were so much to so many. Most of all, you were a beautiful human being with a full heart, a mind full of wisdom and curiosity, a gentle presence and an inner strength that guided you through life. Your wonderful sense of humor made for thousands of belly laughs.There is not a day that has gone by that the thought doesn't cross the mind, as to how we got to be so unbelievably lucky to call you Mom. Your compassion and unconditional love for your children was a guiding light that showed us to be kind and empathetic throughout our life journey. We are who we are, so much thanks to you. You were our best friend. We have come to understand that there is a part of you that will live on in us forever. You live on beneath everything we do and are. You were the person who believed in us.Mom, we love and miss you.Ginny is survived by sons, David (Belinda) Gunckel, Kurt (Linda) Gunckel, and John Gunckel, and daughter, Kathy Arbeiter; sister, Jane Cornett; grandchildren, Kurt, Forrest, Jessica, David, Sam, J.J., and Ashley, and seven great-grandchildren.Cremation has taken place. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.Our deepest gratitude to HopeWest Hospice, and Cappella of Grand Junction for their loving care and dedication. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close