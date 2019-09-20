Virginia Ann Jensen Rosene
November 22, 1932 - August 14, 2019
The Angels guided Virginia to her heavenly Father on August 14, 2019. She was born in Winside, Nebraska, on November 22, 1932, to Robert and Lillian Prince. They preceded her in death.
Her brothers, Stanley, Kenny, Dean, and Randall, preceded her in death. One brother, George (Carlene), lives in Pierce, Nebraska, on the family farm where Virginia was raised. Her sister, Iris Johnson, lives in Aurora, Colorado.
She married Leon Jensen in 1953. They farmed and own Leon & Ginny's cafe in Plainview, Nebraska. To that union two daughters were born, Jodi Jensen and Tami Franklin, both of Grand Junction, Colorado. They later divorced.
Virginia "Nanny" has three grandchildren, Christopher (Heidi) Jones, Amber (Brian) Davis, and Jessica (Erick) Rodas, and four great-grandchildren, Gunnar Jones, Kassidy Burke, Tanner Wilburn, and Brooke Davis, whom she loved and adored. She has many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.
She was a dental receptionist for Dr. Ford and Dr. Alpha. She was a valued employee and loved the patients.
Virginia married Carl Rosene on December 4, 1991. They lived in Mesa, Arizona; St. George, Utah, and Thayne, Wyoming before they moved back to Grand Junction, Colorado, and built a house. Carl preceded her in death in 2015.
Virginia was active in Newcomer's Club, created beautiful ceramics, was a waitress for banquets, was an avid golfer, and traveled to Alaska and Hawaii. She cheered for the Broncos and Nebraska Cornhuskers. Go Big Red, she would say.
She had many friends and many happy times and memories with them. She loved animals...dogs, and especially cats.
Virginia was kind, caring, a trusted friend, and a loving and tolerant mother with a sweet beautiful smile.
Memorial contributions to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
Memorial services at a later date.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019