Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Ann Rosene. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Ann Jensen Rosene



November 22, 1932 - August 14, 2019



The Angels guided Virginia to her heavenly Father on August 14, 2019. She was born in Winside, Nebraska, on November 22, 1932, to Robert and Lillian Prince. They preceded her in death.



Her brothers, Stanley, Kenny, Dean, and Randall, preceded her in death. One brother, George (Carlene), lives in Pierce, Nebraska, on the family farm where Virginia was raised. Her sister, Iris Johnson, lives in Aurora, Colorado.



She married Leon Jensen in 1953. They farmed and own Leon & Ginny's cafe in Plainview, Nebraska. To that union two daughters were born, Jodi Jensen and Tami Franklin, both of Grand Junction, Colorado. They later divorced.



Virginia "Nanny" has three grandchildren, Christopher (Heidi) Jones, Amber (Brian) Davis, and Jessica (Erick) Rodas, and four great-grandchildren, Gunnar Jones, Kassidy Burke, Tanner Wilburn, and Brooke Davis, whom she loved and adored. She has many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.



She was a dental receptionist for Dr. Ford and Dr. Alpha. She was a valued employee and loved the patients.



Virginia married Carl Rosene on December 4, 1991. They lived in Mesa, Arizona; St. George, Utah, and Thayne, Wyoming before they moved back to Grand Junction, Colorado, and built a house. Carl preceded her in death in 2015.



Virginia was active in Newcomer's Club, created beautiful ceramics, was a waitress for banquets, was an avid golfer, and traveled to Alaska and Hawaii. She cheered for the Broncos and Nebraska Cornhuskers. Go Big Red, she would say.



She had many friends and many happy times and memories with them. She loved animals...dogs, and especially cats.



Virginia was kind, caring, a trusted friend, and a loving and tolerant mother with a sweet beautiful smile.



Memorial contributions to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



Memorial services at a later date.



Virginia Ann Jensen RoseneNovember 22, 1932 - August 14, 2019The Angels guided Virginia to her heavenly Father on August 14, 2019. She was born in Winside, Nebraska, on November 22, 1932, to Robert and Lillian Prince. They preceded her in death.Her brothers, Stanley, Kenny, Dean, and Randall, preceded her in death. One brother, George (Carlene), lives in Pierce, Nebraska, on the family farm where Virginia was raised. Her sister, Iris Johnson, lives in Aurora, Colorado.She married Leon Jensen in 1953. They farmed and own Leon & Ginny's cafe in Plainview, Nebraska. To that union two daughters were born, Jodi Jensen and Tami Franklin, both of Grand Junction, Colorado. They later divorced.Virginia "Nanny" has three grandchildren, Christopher (Heidi) Jones, Amber (Brian) Davis, and Jessica (Erick) Rodas, and four great-grandchildren, Gunnar Jones, Kassidy Burke, Tanner Wilburn, and Brooke Davis, whom she loved and adored. She has many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.She was a dental receptionist for Dr. Ford and Dr. Alpha. She was a valued employee and loved the patients.Virginia married Carl Rosene on December 4, 1991. They lived in Mesa, Arizona; St. George, Utah, and Thayne, Wyoming before they moved back to Grand Junction, Colorado, and built a house. Carl preceded her in death in 2015.Virginia was active in Newcomer's Club, created beautiful ceramics, was a waitress for banquets, was an avid golfer, and traveled to Alaska and Hawaii. She cheered for the Broncos and Nebraska Cornhuskers. Go Big Red, she would say.She had many friends and many happy times and memories with them. She loved animals...dogs, and especially cats.Virginia was kind, caring, a trusted friend, and a loving and tolerant mother with a sweet beautiful smile.Memorial contributions to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.Memorial services at a later date. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close