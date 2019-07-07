Virginia Caddy Bowman, 97, passed away June 30, 2019, in her home in Grand Junction. A Colorado native, Virginia was born April 4, 1922, in Leadville to Ruth (Miller) and John Caddy. She graduated from Red Cliff High School and after graduation she moved to Alabama to attend a vocational school in Tuscaloosa. Upon completion of the program, she became employed by Ingersoll Rand in Alabama and then later transferred to Denver. During that time, she met her husband, Willis Bowman and on November 23, 1947, they were married for 65 years and together they had two sons, John and Frank. Her married life was spent in Gilman and Eagle, Colorado, and Cookeville, Tennessee. While in Eagle, she worked for Meleta Wilson Agency and Hometown Supply as an administrative assistant. She was also very active in the Eastern Star Chapter in Eagle. After Willis' retirement from Jersey Miniere Company in Tennessee, they moved to Grand Junction. They loved to travel throughout the country in their RV. She is survived by her son, Frank (Glenice) of Silverthorne, her daughter-in-law, Mary, of Salt Lake City, and grandchildren, J.J., Portland, OR, Chris, SLC, Kim (Tyler) Silver Spring, MD, and Matt, Silverthorne, and her sister, Juanita C. Mossman of Walnut Creek, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Willis, son, John, and sister, Marjorie Seawalt. Her overflowing love and sense of humor will be greatly missed by family and friends, especially her grandkids-they loved her sense of humor. The family invites you to celebrate her life at her home on Friday, August 16, 12:00-3:00 pm.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 7, 2019