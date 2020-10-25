Virginia Myrtle ChurchMay 29, 1928 - October 20, 2020Virginia Church, age 92, of Grand Junction, CO, left this world on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.Virginia was born in Clark, CO, on May 29, 1928, the daughter of Arbor and Myrtle (Mosher) Franz. She spent her childhood in Clark - Steamboat area, where she attended school until the eighth grade and then started working in the family restaurant. She later met William "Bill" Church and was married in Craig, CO, on March 1, 1949. He preceded her in passing April 16, 1998, at age 88.Virginia was a waitress all her life, working at several Grand Junction restaurants during her life including Gay Johnson's, The Oasis, the Prairie Schooner and Poncho Villa's (Grand Junction and Fruita). Virginia was hard working, but enjoyed playing cards with friends and then, in later years, her grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.She will be missed by her family, son, Kevin Church of Grand Junction; daughter in-law, Anna; daughter, Shelly Pierce of Birmingham, Alabama; grandchildren, Kalaya and Amber Church, Dustin, Terry, Cole and Brandon Keeney; several great-grandchildren on the Keeney side; sisters, Marion LittleDyke (Doyle) of Ely, NV; Lois Carlucci (Jasper) of Fruita, CO, and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. She was preceded in passing by brothers, Kenneth Franz (Martha) of Lakewood, CO, and George Franz of Grand Junction; sisters, Arlene Kollasch (Richard) of Fruita, CO; Anita Mescher (Richard) of Emporia, KS, and Doris Paulson of Grand Junction, CO.Funeral arrangements have been taken care of by Callahan-Edfast Mortuary and viewings will be held there the evening of Wednesday, October 28, 5 - 7:00 p.m., and October 29, 9:00 a.m. to noon. Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Calvary Cemetery, east side of 26 1/4 Road, in Orchard Mesa at 2:00 p.m.