Virginia Ruth Jamieson WyattNovember 9, 1925 - August 10, 2020Virginia Ruth Jamieson Wyatt, 94, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Community Hospital.Virginia was born on November 9, 1925, in Chaonia, MO, to George Berry and Susan Ann Merick Berry. She spent her childhood growing up in Delta, CO, where she attended school in the Delta County School system. She has been a resident of the Grand Valley since 1955.Virginia was preceded in death by parents, George and Susan Ann Berry; first husband, Hardie William Jamieson, who passed away on December 31, 1974; second husband, George David Wyatt; son, Dennis W. Jamieson; six brothers, and three sisters.Survivors include grandchildren, Erick Jamieson of Portland, OR, and Allison Jamieson of Canada.A viewing will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 5 - 7:00 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Olathe Cemetery, Olathe, CO on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.