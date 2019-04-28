Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Samuel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia L. Samuel

January 7, 1929 - April 23, 2019

There's a new master gardener in Heaven and she is finally able to smell the roses! Virginia L. Samuel went to be with the Lord and her family and friends who went before her on April 23, 2019.

Virginia was born January 7, 1929, to Roosevelt and Flora (Davis) Orth in the northeast corner of Colorado (Haxtun). Her family moved to Pea Green, Colorado in 1937 as homesteaders and she was raised on the family farm. She graduated from Olathe High School and St. Joseph's School of Nursing. On April 2, 1949 she married Army Lieutenant James E. Samuel of Grand Junction, Colorado. She enjoyed the adventures of life as an Army wife and made many lifelong friends.

As an RN, she worked in Colorado Springs, at Pioneer Hospital in Meeker, as School Nurse in Meeker, and at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction. Virginia also ran TruSport Hunting Lodge in Meeker with her husband and children for many years. Always active in the community, she served as a Red Cross nurse, CPR instructor and volunteer for over 50 years and was an active member of the Redlands Community Church participating in Awanas, Prayer Chain, Bible Studies, Pregnancy Center and Prison Ministry. As active as she was throughout her life, Virginia was the greatest of mothers, a wonderful role model and truly believed that laughter was the best medicine.

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Lt. Col. (ret.) James E. Samuel; her parents; sister, Rosa; and brothers, Steven Leroy (who died in infancy), Calvin, Stanley, Tom, and Bill.

Surviving are her children, Sharon Samuel of Grand Junction; Karon (Joe) Stepan of Shalimar, Florida; Cindy (Scott) Colman of Montesano, Washington; James (Kitty) Samuel of Chase Mills, NY, and Kevin (Sharon) Samuel of Grand Junction. Her brother, Jerry (Karen) Orth of Fruita; sister, Peggy Davis of Grand Junction; sisters-in-law, Lorna, Kay, and Mitchiko Orth, brother-in-law, John Richard (Bettye) Samuel; sister-in-law, Margaret Samuel, and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Virginia's grandchildren, Shauna (Justin) Burnes, Michael (Inge) Stollings, Kristy (Michael) Hedler, Jenna (Marty) Hejnar, Paul (Stacy) DeHart, Kimberly DeHart, Katie Stepan, Christina (Fred) McCarthy, Jennifer (Steven) Clark, John Coleman, Josh Coleman, Laura (Gilles) Legault, Adam (Jennifer) Blais, Michael Blais, Jessica Samuel, Emily Samuel, Elizabeth Samuel and Alyson Samuel were the light of her life. Her 37 great-grandchildren, Breanna, Jaden, Sophia, Liam, Brian, Hayden, Kellen, Tessa, Kaleigh, Paul, Alisa, Riley, Caitlin, Brooklyn, Alaya, Arianna Grace, Freddy, Derek, Courtney, Ashley, Brianna, Clayton, Spencer, Andrea, Mary Elizabeth, Joshua, Mathieu, Christopher, Alex, Tyler, Brendan, Annalise and Alana were her pride and joy. And, holding her three great-great grandchildren, Ashlynn, Weston and Kynzlee, made her smile even brighter.

She was a proud military wife, an avid gardener and founder of the Meeker Garden Club. Her wonderful sense of humor brought sunshine to all she encountered. Virginia loved the Lord and all His children and lived by the moto "Pray hard, work hard, trust God". She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to call her friend, Mom, Grams, Auntie or Sis.

Services honoring the life Virginia L. Samuel will be held at Redlands Community Church on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Redlands Community Church 2327 Broadway, Grand Junction, CO 81507 or HopeWest 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.

