Vivian Jewell Toogood

November 11, 1923 - February 10, 2019

Vivian Jewell Toogood, age 95, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019. She was a devoted and fun loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always gave of her time and heart.

Born in Grand Junction on November 11, 1923, to the late Jewell Thomas Paris and Bertha Francis Birely Paris, Vivian moved to Missouri at age five and back to Grand Junction at age 12.

She later married the love of her life, Wilbur Toogood on March 1, 1942. She was very proud of her children: the late Justin Toogood, Jan (Jack Giacalone) McCoy, the late Ben Toogood, and the late Helen (Bruce) Emmons. Wilbur passed away in 1983, and Vivian never remarried. She enjoyed her seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and other family.

Vivian had a green thumb that produced a beautiful garden every year, and each fall she would can Palisade peaches. Although she never learned to drive, she enjoyed going for rides all over the Grand Valley. Over the years she had several little dogs whom she loved dearly and gave her great company. Vivian never turned down the opportunity to help others, including caring for her grand and great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. February 22, 2019, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary with a viewing at 1:00 p.m.

2515 Patterson Rd

Grand Junction , CO 81505

