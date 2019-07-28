Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vohnnie Lee Pearson



June 29, 1930 - July 21, 2019



Vohnnie Lee Pearson, Jr., 89, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed into Spirit on July 21, 2019.



He was born in Roma, Texas on June 29, 1930, to Maedell Johnson Pearson and Vohnnie Lee Pearson, Sr. At an early age, Vohnnie became an avid reader and held a lifetime fascination for mathematics, bridge design, trees, and above all, environmental protection. He graduated from Texas A&M with a B.S. in Civil Engineering and a Master's Degree in the same (Phi Beta Kappa).



He enjoyed an active career in his profession, beginning at the naval research station in Port Hueneme, California. At 29, he accepted a position as Director of Beach Erosion Control for the Delaware State Highway Department, then moved on to Bridge Engineer for the state. Eventually he joined the Delaware consulting firm of Richardson & Sons, while also teaching Civil Engineering at the University of Delaware. He married Cornelia "Connie" Broulliette in New Orleans in 1951 and, together, they reared four children; daughters, Sharon and Debra, and twin sons, James and Guy.



After his children were grown, he and Connie moved to Orlando, Florida where he worked on consulting while also enjoying what most Floridians do - fishing. Vohnnie loved collecting antiques and also writing; he authored a 900 page novel (unpublished).



His next and most treasured part of his career for 20 years was Volusia County Engineer in DeLand, Florida. Always a champion for the environment, Vohnnie became known as "Dr. No" by the local land developers who surely thought they had won the devil's lottery due to Vohnnie's strict code enforcement of environmental regulations. He continued in that position until his retirement in 1995.



In 1990 in DeLand, Florida, he married Margaret "Mugsy" Linger of Denver, Colorado, and they later moved to Grand Junction, Colorado. As predicted, he did not remain retired for long, and for the next ten years, he was Town Planner for the Town of Palisade, Colorado.



Vohnnie was preceded in death by his parents; former spouse, Connie; son, James Pearson, and daughter, Debra Hardy. He is survived by his spouse, Margaret "Mugsy" Pearson, Grand Junction, Colorado; daughter, Sharon Flaten, Lake Helen, Florida; son, Guy Pearson, Texas; sister, Dr. Margaret Pearson, New Braunfels, Texas; step-daughters, Leslie (Nick) Stoupas, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and Diana Linger (Misha), Denver, Colorado; granddaughters, Angel, Dana, Rachel, Jennifer and step-granddaughter, Maria; nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.



Because of Vohnnie's sincere commitment to the Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp Association in Lake Helen, Florida, along with Mugsy's deep love, Vohnnie left this part of the universe while enjoying meditations, music, visits with family and friends, and looking forward to his next adventure.



A private family gathering will take place at a later date.



Deep gratitude is extended by his family to HopeWest Hospice.



