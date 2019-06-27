Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Morgan Whaley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, April 12, 2019, Wesley Morgan Whaley passed away at the age of 67. Morgan was born on August 25, 1951 in Steamboat Springs, CO to Wesley Clemens Whaley and Norma June "Jackie" Whaley. He studied art at the University of Northern Colorado, and became a musician and builder like his father. Morgan had a passion for art, music, and building. He built many structures in the Grand Valley ranging from custom homes to helping complete larger projects including an addition to St. Mary's Hospital. Morgan was an avid musician and songwriter. He loved to tell jokes and enjoyed playing rock and country music. Morgan inherited a love for Native American art from his mother and created fantastic furniture and art pieces of his own. Morgan was preceded in death by his father Wes and his mother Jackie. He is survived by his sons Tanner (Jessica) and Tyler (Jillian), his sister Vickie (Kent) and his grandchildren Stella and Henry. No services are planned. A gathering of family and friends to be announced at a later date.

On Friday, April 12, 2019, Wesley Morgan Whaley passed away at the age of 67. Morgan was born on August 25, 1951 in Steamboat Springs, CO to Wesley Clemens Whaley and Norma June "Jackie" Whaley. He studied art at the University of Northern Colorado, and became a musician and builder like his father. Morgan had a passion for art, music, and building. He built many structures in the Grand Valley ranging from custom homes to helping complete larger projects including an addition to St. Mary's Hospital. Morgan was an avid musician and songwriter. He loved to tell jokes and enjoyed playing rock and country music. Morgan inherited a love for Native American art from his mother and created fantastic furniture and art pieces of his own. Morgan was preceded in death by his father Wes and his mother Jackie. He is survived by his sons Tanner (Jessica) and Tyler (Jillian), his sister Vickie (Kent) and his grandchildren Stella and Henry. No services are planned. A gathering of family and friends to be announced at a later date. Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close