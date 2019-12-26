Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walt Alan "Tiny" Fisher. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Walt Alan "Tiny" Fisher



December 1, 1974 - December 19, 2019



Walt Alan Fisher "Tiny" was born on December 1, 1974, in Grand Junction, CO to Kathy Kohls and Wayne Fisher. Walt passed away peacefully at the age of 45 at his home in Fruita, Colorado on December 19, 2019.



Walt graduated from Lone Pine High School in Lone Pine, California. After high school, Walt moved back to Grand Junction to manage the family's business, Fisher's Liquor Barn. He later became a welder in mining manufacturing and all-around handyman.



Walt was always the life and entertainment of the party. He loved to make everyone laugh and he gave the greatest hugs. Walt enjoyed spending time outdoors, searching for arrowheads, rocks, fishing, 4-wheeling and hunting. All the kids called him Tiny or Uncle Wally.



Walt is survived by his long-time friend, Michelle Hurta; mother, Kathy Kohls; father, Wayne (Jamie) Fisher; sisters, Mickie Fisher, Brandi (Jay) Pollock, and Kimberly Flynn; nieces and nephews, Kyler (Alexandra) Frye, Macie and Jace Rogers, Wyatt and Karson Pollock, Kolter and Klayton Kohls, and Konnor and Kinlee Campbell, and great-nephews, Benson and William Frye.



Walt was preceded in death by grandparents, Avery and Norma Kohls, Art Fisher, and Gertrude Smith.



Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO. Celebration of life will be immediately following at The Venue at Fisher's at 625 24 1/2 Road (behind Fisher's Liquor Barn).



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Community Hospital Foundation, c/o Backpack Program, 2351 G Road, Grand Junction, CO. 81505.



