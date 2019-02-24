Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Burkhard. View Sign



December 18, 1936 - February 18, 2019

On February 18, 2019, Walter Tennyson Burkhard died suddenly at his home in Grand Junction, at the age of 82.

Born on December 18, 1936, in Newark, New Jersey, Walt was the third child of William Lawrence Burkhard and Nellie Edith Tennyson. Colorado natives displaced by the Great Depression, Walt's family moved from coast to coast, returning to Colorado when his father was hired at the Gates Rubber Company in Denver. Walt grew up in Denver during WWII near Lowry Air Force Base, where he recalled seeing many B-17s and B-29s flying overhead. He remembered witnessing a plane crash so close to his home that he and his friends were able to run over to the site to watch the rescue crews.

The Burkhards instilled the love of the Colorado outdoors in their children (and still do!) with frequent trips to the mountains. During his teens, Walt and his family would vacation at Sunrise Harbor in Grand County where Walt met and courted Arlene Adams, the woman with whom he would spend 63 years of marriage. Walt and Arlene were married in Denver on October 1, 1955.

Certainly the time spent on the mountain lakes and fly fishing with his sisters and father influenced him profoundly; Walt became a very proud "Aggie" at Colorado State University, graduating with his BA in Icthyology in 1960 and a master's degree in 1962. Walt worked for many years in the field conducting research for the Colorado Division of Wildlife as an aquatics specialist. Later he would work on programs like Fishing is Fun with CDOW, sharing his love of wildlife and ecology with the youngest Coloradoans. He retired in 1992.

Walt's family remembers him for following his interests with intensity and passion. Whether it was slow-pitch softball, hunting, reading, fishing, or just plain old storying, Walt did it with gusto.

In retirement, Walt was free to pursue his many outdoor and agricultural dreams in Cortez, Colorado, while running a small business with Arlene called Pelican Acres Alpacas. He grew beautiful roses, bred and raised Alpacas, and hosted his grandchildren for many summers at his alternative to summer camp, which was unusual and educational but enjoyable nevertheless.

We are grateful for the enthusiasm for life and learning he shared with us.

Walt leaves behind a large, loving, and eccentric family: wife, Arlene; sons, Daryl (Edith) Burkhard of Erie, Colorado; Terry Burkhard of Palisade, Colorado; Michael Burkhard of Palisade, Colorado, and Jon (Jolene) Burkhard of Grand Junction, Colorado; daughter, Lyn (Jim) Hazelhurst of Grand Junction, Colorado; sisters, Nell (Lou) Fletcher of Deckers, Colorado and Shirley Leigh of Dallas, Texas; 11 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Walt was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Barbie (Mike) Burkhard of Palisade, Colorado in 2017.

Heaven just got a little louder, but also a lot smarter and interesting! His family will be holding private memorial services at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hopewest Hospice of Grand Junction at



Walter Tennyson BurkhardDecember 18, 1936 - February 18, 2019On February 18, 2019, Walter Tennyson Burkhard died suddenly at his home in Grand Junction, at the age of 82.Born on December 18, 1936, in Newark, New Jersey, Walt was the third child of William Lawrence Burkhard and Nellie Edith Tennyson. Colorado natives displaced by the Great Depression, Walt's family moved from coast to coast, returning to Colorado when his father was hired at the Gates Rubber Company in Denver. Walt grew up in Denver during WWII near Lowry Air Force Base, where he recalled seeing many B-17s and B-29s flying overhead. He remembered witnessing a plane crash so close to his home that he and his friends were able to run over to the site to watch the rescue crews.The Burkhards instilled the love of the Colorado outdoors in their children (and still do!) with frequent trips to the mountains. During his teens, Walt and his family would vacation at Sunrise Harbor in Grand County where Walt met and courted Arlene Adams, the woman with whom he would spend 63 years of marriage. Walt and Arlene were married in Denver on October 1, 1955.Certainly the time spent on the mountain lakes and fly fishing with his sisters and father influenced him profoundly; Walt became a very proud "Aggie" at Colorado State University, graduating with his BA in Icthyology in 1960 and a master's degree in 1962. Walt worked for many years in the field conducting research for the Colorado Division of Wildlife as an aquatics specialist. Later he would work on programs like Fishing is Fun with CDOW, sharing his love of wildlife and ecology with the youngest Coloradoans. He retired in 1992.Walt's family remembers him for following his interests with intensity and passion. Whether it was slow-pitch softball, hunting, reading, fishing, or just plain old storying, Walt did it with gusto.In retirement, Walt was free to pursue his many outdoor and agricultural dreams in Cortez, Colorado, while running a small business with Arlene called Pelican Acres Alpacas. He grew beautiful roses, bred and raised Alpacas, and hosted his grandchildren for many summers at his alternative to summer camp, which was unusual and educational but enjoyable nevertheless.We are grateful for the enthusiasm for life and learning he shared with us.Walt leaves behind a large, loving, and eccentric family: wife, Arlene; sons, Daryl (Edith) Burkhard of Erie, Colorado; Terry Burkhard of Palisade, Colorado; Michael Burkhard of Palisade, Colorado, and Jon (Jolene) Burkhard of Grand Junction, Colorado; daughter, Lyn (Jim) Hazelhurst of Grand Junction, Colorado; sisters, Nell (Lou) Fletcher of Deckers, Colorado and Shirley Leigh of Dallas, Texas; 11 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Walt was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Barbie (Mike) Burkhard of Palisade, Colorado in 2017.Heaven just got a little louder, but also a lot smarter and interesting! His family will be holding private memorial services at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hopewest Hospice of Grand Junction at www.hopewestco.org , in honor of Walt and in thanks for their support and excellent care. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close