Walter Kraft
April 12, 1930 - October 12, 2020
Walter Kraft passed away peacefully at home Monday, October 12, 2020, with his family at his side.
He was born April 12, 1930, at the family home in Pierce County, ND, to Wilhem and Magdalena (Fettig) Kraft, the fifth of 13 children. He grew up in rural Wellsburg and Selz, North Dakota.
He and Eunice (Richter) married May 21, 1951 in Selz. Shortly after they were married he was drafted to the Army and was Honorably Discharged. He later chose construction as a career choice taking the family to numerous towns before settling in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Together they raised ten kids, Connie, Linda, Don, Chuck, Mike, John, Barbara, Peggy, Karen and Kathy, in a strict yet loving home with their Catholic faith, hunting, fishing, camping, cards, marbles and baseball being the core. In his younger years he was an avid baseball player and the small Selz, North Dakota town team "rocked" the North Dakota billboards.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Eunice, of 68 years; parents, Magdalena and Wilhem Kraft; four brothers; four sisters; son-in-law, Kenneth Plum, and granddaughter, Mickie Sue Kraft.
Surviving are children, Connie (Erich) Frei, Linda (Ed) Littleton, Don Kraft, Chuck (Jane) Kraft, Michael (Pam) Kraft, John Kraft, Barbara (Jim) Hecht, Peggy (David) Cutter, Karen (Bob) Shifflett, and Kathy (Mike) Clark; 24 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Leonard (Regina) Kraft; sisters, Rose Krenzel, Magda (Archie) Huber, and Bernice (Al) Kelly; sisters-in-law, Lillian Kraft, Diane Kraft and Christine Carlson; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Vigil will be at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Monday, October 19, 2020. Viewing will be from 5 - 7:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Internment will be at Orchard Mesa Cemetery with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th St. Grand Junction, CO, 81506.
Service to be private and immediate family only. Funeral will be live streamed on Facebook, and www.gjstjoseph.org
