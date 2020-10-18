1/1
Walter Kraft
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Kraft

April 12, 1930 - October 12, 2020

Walter Kraft passed away peacefully at home Monday, October 12, 2020, with his family at his side.

He was born April 12, 1930, at the family home in Pierce County, ND, to Wilhem and Magdalena (Fettig) Kraft, the fifth of 13 children. He grew up in rural Wellsburg and Selz, North Dakota.

He and Eunice (Richter) married May 21, 1951 in Selz. Shortly after they were married he was drafted to the Army and was Honorably Discharged. He later chose construction as a career choice taking the family to numerous towns before settling in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Together they raised ten kids, Connie, Linda, Don, Chuck, Mike, John, Barbara, Peggy, Karen and Kathy, in a strict yet loving home with their Catholic faith, hunting, fishing, camping, cards, marbles and baseball being the core. In his younger years he was an avid baseball player and the small Selz, North Dakota town team "rocked" the North Dakota billboards.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Eunice, of 68 years; parents, Magdalena and Wilhem Kraft; four brothers; four sisters; son-in-law, Kenneth Plum, and granddaughter, Mickie Sue Kraft.

Surviving are children, Connie (Erich) Frei, Linda (Ed) Littleton, Don Kraft, Chuck (Jane) Kraft, Michael (Pam) Kraft, John Kraft, Barbara (Jim) Hecht, Peggy (David) Cutter, Karen (Bob) Shifflett, and Kathy (Mike) Clark; 24 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Leonard (Regina) Kraft; sisters, Rose Krenzel, Magda (Archie) Huber, and Bernice (Al) Kelly; sisters-in-law, Lillian Kraft, Diane Kraft and Christine Carlson; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Vigil will be at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Monday, October 19, 2020. Viewing will be from 5 - 7:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Internment will be at Orchard Mesa Cemetery with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th St. Grand Junction, CO, 81506.

Service to be private and immediate family only. Funeral will be live streamed on Facebook, and www.gjstjoseph.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Rosary
07:00 PM
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved