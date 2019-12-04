Walter Larry Tindall
July 1, 1939 - December 1, 2019
Walter Larry Tindall, 80, passed away December 1, 2019.
He was born July 1, 1939, to Walter and Cleo Tindall in Denver, CO. He spent his childhood in Westminster, CO, graduating in 1957.
Walter was a 60-year member of Plumbers Union Local 3 in Denver. He loved hunting, fishing, and golfing and was a volunteer fireman for 15 years.
He married Patricia in 1967; 52 years in a loving marriage.
He is survived by Patricia; daughters, Christine Baker Miller (Brad) and Cathlene McGinnis (Billy); sons, David (Robin) and Michael (Stacy); 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren, and six step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by step-sons, John and Stephen.
Visitation from 5 - 7:00 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, Friday, December 6, 2019, with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Services will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Orchard Mesa Oddfellows Cemetery.
Donations, in his name, can be made to Catholic Outreach, 245 S. 1st Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2019