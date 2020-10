Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Walter's life story with friends and family

Share Walter's life story with friends and family

Walter Frank Morrison, Jr., 92, of Palisade, died October 12, 2020 at his home. Walter passed at home with loving family next to him. He lived life passionately; was an Air Force Pilot, Dentist, and Viticulturist. Survivors: wife, Lucy; sons, Steve and Dale; daughter, Peggy; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store