Walter "Wally" N. Orvik

June 1, 1940 - February 25, 2019

Walter "Wally" N. Orvik passed away at his home in Fruita, CO, after battling multiple health issues.

He was born in Lakota, North Dakota to Walter L. Orvik and Mary S. (Reep) Orvik. Wally graduated from Michigan High School in 1958. He married, then later joined the U.S. Armed Forces and was stationed in Munich, Germany.

In 1960, Wally landed in Denver, CO where he made his career in outside sales for large business equipment. This allowed him to travel the west. He also spent time in Idaho Falls, ID, where he met and married Jacki, then eventually came home to the Western Slope.

Wally had a passion for the great outdoors and spent much time fishing, four wheeling and exploring the Colorado mountains, which he enjoyed with his beloved wife and soulmate Jacki, his children, and grandchildren.

He was a member of the Mesa County Sheriff's Posse, Lions Club, Eagles and Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church. He will long be remembered for his quick wit and ability to entertain all, singing old country western songs at the campfire. We will forever hold him in our memories and our hearts.

Wally leaves behind his wife, Jacki; daughters, Debby (Bob) Pemberton; Sophia (Lynn) Smith, and Joy (Marc) Wagner; grandchildren, Kassie and Keely Pemberton, Lynnzie (Matt) Lindstrom, Casey (Melissa) Smith, and Kelsey Smith; great-grandchildren, Carter and Luke; and sister, Janet Rhodes. Wally is preceded in death by his loving parents; brother, Matthew Orvik, and nephew, Scott Olson.

Military services will be held in Wally's honor on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.

