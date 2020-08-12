1/1

Walter Stout

January 12, 1938 - August 6, 2020

Walter H. Stout, self-taught computer geek, winner of The Masters in his own mind, and beloved dad and husband, died peacefully at Hilltop in Grand Junction, Colorado, on August 6, 2020.

His family and friends knew him as a fun-loving extrovert who always had the right thing to say, even if it was wildly inappropriate. Never afraid to speak his mind, from politics to football, you always knew his opinion. No matter what he was engaged in, friends came easily.

A multi-talented person, in his earlier life, Walter was the President of a sales and distribution company while at the same time golfing and supporting his daughters' horse afflictions. Later in life, he continued to enjoy golf, and more, the camaraderie of his golfing buddies. You will note that "golf" was ever-present in his life. And all along, he was a devoted companion to his wife, Joyce and their dog, Beau.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughters, Ann Andrews and Amy Stout; son-in-law, Stacey Andrews; sister, Karen Williams; nieces, Bobbi, Patty, and Sandy and assorted grand nieces and nephews. A son, Mark Walter, is deceased.

The family requests that donations be made to Hilltop.

A casual Celebration of Life will be today, August 12, at 9:00 a.m., at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery in the Masonic section.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 12, 2020.
