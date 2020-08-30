Woody was such a gracious man, he could talk to anyone, and make them feel important. He struggled with his Parkinson’s, because he couldn’t do the things that he wanted to do, in the way that he was used to doing them. However, he didn’t loose his determination, spirit and sense of humor. He was a Man of Men, and we were so honored to have known him, and called him a good friend. As much as he will be missed, hopefully he will save us a place, for when our time comes to join him. We love you and miss you, Woody, but you will never be forgotten, and will always have a place in our heart’s.

Ken and Lilly Boldt

Friend