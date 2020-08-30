Walter Woodrow Madden
Julyl 5, 1939 - August 17, 2020
Walter Woodrow Madden, of Spring, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020.
Woody was born to Otis and Mary A. Madden on July 5, 1939, in Hotchkiss, Colorado. Most of Woody's childhood was spent in Delta, where his father ran the Independent Lumber Co. and served as mayor. When Woody was 14, the family moved to Grand Junction where he graduated from high school in 1957. He earned a B.A. Degree in Political Science from the University of Denver in 1961. He then enlisted in the United States Navy and served as an Officer on the USS Richard B. Anderson (DD-786) during the Vietnam War.
In 1964, Woody married LaLarnie Singleton and they had two daughters. LaLarnie died of lung cancer in 1992. Two years after her passing, Woody married Mary Anna Sullivan. They made their home in Spring, Texas, and both continued working for ExxonMobil. In 2000, after 34 years, Woody retired and he and Mary Anna began traveling the world. They also enjoyed attending school reunions in Delta and Grand Junction, and his annual Navy reunion, but were especially fond of time with family.
Early in his retirement Woody was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but continued the activities he enjoyed. As an active member at John Wesley United Methodist Church, Woody developed a support group for those with Parkinson's.
He taught graduate level public relations courses at the University of Houston and served actively in a number of local and national organizations. He loved sports and was an avid golfer.
Woody is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Mary Anna; daughters, LaLarnie "Cassie" (George) Neitzey, and Erin Collins; grandchildren, Patrick (Hannah) Neitzey, Harper Neitzey, Skylar Collins, and Delaney Collins; great-grandchild, Nolan Alexander Ray; sister, Bonnye (Ken) White; brother, Philip (Jackie) Madden, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Vera; brother, Otis Jr., and his first wife, LaLarnie.
Celebration of life services for Woody Madden will be held for family and friends in Houston, Texas on November 28, and in Golden, Colorado in the summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
or any Parkinson's organization of your choice. More details about Woody's life are available in a more extensive obituary on line at kleinfh.com
or at www.houstonchronicle.com
.