Walter Woodrow Madden
1939 - 2020
Walter Woodrow Madden

Julyl 5, 1939 - August 17, 2020

Walter Woodrow Madden, of Spring, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Woody was born to Otis and Mary A. Madden on July 5, 1939, in Hotchkiss, Colorado. Most of Woody's childhood was spent in Delta, where his father ran the Independent Lumber Co. and served as mayor. When Woody was 14, the family moved to Grand Junction where he graduated from high school in 1957. He earned a B.A. Degree in Political Science from the University of Denver in 1961. He then enlisted in the United States Navy and served as an Officer on the USS Richard B. Anderson (DD-786) during the Vietnam War.

In 1964, Woody married LaLarnie Singleton and they had two daughters. LaLarnie died of lung cancer in 1992. Two years after her passing, Woody married Mary Anna Sullivan. They made their home in Spring, Texas, and both continued working for ExxonMobil. In 2000, after 34 years, Woody retired and he and Mary Anna began traveling the world. They also enjoyed attending school reunions in Delta and Grand Junction, and his annual Navy reunion, but were especially fond of time with family.

Early in his retirement Woody was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but continued the activities he enjoyed. As an active member at John Wesley United Methodist Church, Woody developed a support group for those with Parkinson's.

He taught graduate level public relations courses at the University of Houston and served actively in a number of local and national organizations. He loved sports and was an avid golfer.

Woody is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Mary Anna; daughters, LaLarnie "Cassie" (George) Neitzey, and Erin Collins; grandchildren, Patrick (Hannah) Neitzey, Harper Neitzey, Skylar Collins, and Delaney Collins; great-grandchild, Nolan Alexander Ray; sister, Bonnye (Ken) White; brother, Philip (Jackie) Madden, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Vera; brother, Otis Jr., and his first wife, LaLarnie.

Celebration of life services for Woody Madden will be held for family and friends in Houston, Texas on November 28, and in Golden, Colorado in the summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or any Parkinson's organization of your choice. More details about Woody's life are available in a more extensive obituary on line at kleinfh.com or at www.houstonchronicle.com.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
Houston
August 29, 2020
Woody was a good friend of mine and a mentor during my career in XOM Corporate Planning and Public Affairs. Woody was a very bright guy and always cheerful and full of good humor. He was fun to work for and with. He will be missed.
Dewitt McLallen
Friend
August 28, 2020
Woody was such a gracious man, he could talk to anyone, and make them feel important. He struggled with his Parkinson’s, because he couldn’t do the things that he wanted to do, in the way that he was used to doing them. However, he didn’t loose his determination, spirit and sense of humor. He was a Man of Men, and we were so honored to have known him, and called him a good friend. As much as he will be missed, hopefully he will save us a place, for when our time comes to join him. We love you and miss you, Woody, but you will never be forgotten, and will always have a place in our heart’s.
Ken and Lilly Boldt
Friend
August 24, 2020
Woody and Lalarnie touched our lives when they lived early in Spokane, Washington. Woodie’s humor was impish and I treasure the memory of his “one armed Fiddler”. Swing freely on that heavenly golf course Woody. Roberta Smith
Roberta Smith
Neighbor
August 24, 2020
My Sweet Mary Ann
I am so terribly sorry to hear of Woody’s passing. You are both among the kindest and most loving of people I know. Please accept my sincere sympathy for your loss and all of the virtual hand holding and hugs you can handle.
Lov ya
Judi Watson
judith watson
Coworker
August 23, 2020
We so enjoyed our visits over the years with Woody and Mary Anna when they were in Colorado. Woody was such a kind and thoughtful person! Our thoughts and prayers our with Mary Anna and family.
Kelly and Donna O&#8217;Brien
Friend
August 23, 2020
Mary Anna and family, I am sorry to read about Woody's passing. As president of PRSA Houston in 1997, he was a rare individual who was respected by his peers but ready to embrace and enjoy his family after retirement. He was a man who knew who and what was most important, a personal inspiration. Now you may cherish those memories and know you were loved.
Paula Ruth Gochnour
Acquaintance
August 23, 2020
Woody was always a delight to his golfing buddies at the AARG Tuesday golf group. Despite his many health issues, he always had a smile and enjoyed playing a round of casual golf. He will be sorely missed by his many friends. Our thoughts and prayers go to you, Mary Anna, and your family.
Harry Hunter
Friend
August 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
We have had many years of Great times with Woody & Mary Anna-so thankful!
Gail & David Rohlmeier
Friend
August 23, 2020
Woody leaves us with wonderful memories, Serving with him aboard the USS Richard B Anderson DD-786 was an honor. He was a capable, competent ship handler admired by his men. Later in life, we traveled together and had frequent visits. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him. Our best wishes go out to Mary Anna and the family who will have fond memories of a kind and special man.
Peggy and George Crolick
Friend
August 23, 2020
Mary Ann I offer my sincere sympathy to you and your family. I remember replacing Woody as Denver District Manager. He was an awesome individual.
I pray The Lord will receive his soul and escort him to his place in his Heavenly Mansion !!
William ( Bill) Cash
Friend
August 22, 2020
Cassie, I am so sorry to learn of Woody’s death. I remember him so well. I guess I never knew he was your dad or if I did I had forgotten. He was a very nice gentleman. Praying for your family.
Mary Lee Claflin
Friend
August 21, 2020
Cassie and George, and your family: Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May God give you peace and comfort as you grieve.
In Christian love,
Carolyn and Mike Milby


Carolyn Milby
Friend
August 21, 2020
Cassie and family-Our prayers of sympathy for you and your family. Woody is in the arms of Jesus!
Janet and Dan Chenoweth
Friend
August 21, 2020
Mary Anna my thoughts and prayers are with you and all your family. Woody is home with the Lord now and no longer suffering from Parkinson. I'm here for you.
Becky Neisig
