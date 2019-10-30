Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda NaVere Cockrum Moss. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary





September 25, 1923 - October 27, 2019



Wanda NaVere Cockrum Moss was born September 25, 1923, in Norwood, Colorado. She passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction, CO.



She is preceded in death by husband, John E. Moss; parents, Erda Vaughn and Margaret Cockrum; seven sisters, and one brother. She is survived by daughter, Wanda Thomas, of Grand Junction, CO, and 19 nieces and nephews.



Wanda spent a carefree childhood on her parent's ranch at the Lone Cone. Her elementary and high schooling was in Norwood and Nucla, CO. College schooling was in California. In California, she met and married John E. Moss.



Most of her 30 year working career was with a branch of the Rand Corporation in California. They planned the air defense for the United States, Canada, and abroad.



Throughout her adult lifetime she found it necessary to combine a working career and caring for family members with various health problems, which included cancer, Alzheimer's, and cardiovascular problems.



Wanda liked to travel and was privileged to visit 14 foreign countries and all 50 US states.



She retired in 1977, and spent the next several years in Texas and Florida. She returned to Grand Junction in 2005. Wanda was affiliated with the Methodist Church and had a strong faith.



Flowers are acceptable, or donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



Viewing will take place at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Friday, November 1, from 12 - 3:00 p.m.; services will start at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.



