Wayne Alan CoppersOctober 5, 1943 - October 18, 2020Wayne Alan Coppers was born on October 5, 1943, to Fred Coppers and Teresa Diamond in Compton, California. Wayne was called home to his Lord and Savior October 18, 2020, at the HopeWest facility in Grand Junction, Colorado, after battling heart and kidney disease and strokes.Wayne loved gardening, camping, fishing, hunting, and had a passion for riding and racing motorcycles. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in Germany and Vietnam. He was a truck driver and heavy equipment operator. He was also past president of the Grand Junction chapter of Christian Motorcycle Association and volunteered with St. Mary's Senior Companions.Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis Coppers, and first wife, Linda Brown.He is survived by sisters, Shirley Hoyle and Gail Knight; most recent wife, Gloria Stone, and step-children, Jarod Stone and Anjie Sage (Ron); second wife, Jan Hickman and sons, Damion Hickman (Andrea) and Travis Hickman; son, Gary Coppers (Diana) from first wife Linda Brown; grandsons, Austin, Ryan, Xavier, Alex, Bradley, Ian, and Alexander; granddaughters, Zoe and Isabella; multiple nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and his beloved dog Wesson.Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, at the Veteran's Cemetery on D Road in Grand Junction, Colorado.