Wayne Meuret

Wayne Meuret



August 16, 1960 - January 9, 2020



Wayne Phillip Meuret, 59, passed away at HopeWest in Grand Junction on January 9, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer.



Wayne was born August 16, 1960, in Grand Junction to parents, Eunice Meuret, and the late Charles Meuret.



He attended Palisade High School and R5. Wayne enjoyed hunting, gardening, and spending time with friends. He worked at Pay 'n Pack for many years and then started his own home improvement business.



He is survived by his son, Justin (Angie) Meuret, of Grand Junction; previous wife of 19 years, Stacey Krukow, Clifton; mother, Eunice Meuret, Lakewood; sisters, Jane (Jim Burr) Meuret, Littleton; Rita (Steve Pearson) Meuret, Montrose; Betty (Layne) Brown, Freedom, CA; Rebecca (Ted) Walker, Denver, and Nancy Meuret, Montrose; brothers, Glen (Cathy) Meuret, Calhan, CO, and Gale Meuret, Lakewood; granddaughter, Claire Meuret, Grand Junction, and faithful dog, Buster.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Wayne's memory to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N 12th Street, Grand Junction.

