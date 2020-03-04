Guest Book View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Memorial service 1:00 PM Delta Seventh-day Adventist Church. Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne P. Long



July 30, 1934 - February 28, 2020



Wayne Philman Long, a longtime resident of the Grand Junction area, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was 85 years old.



Wayne was born at the Howard family home in Reed, CO, on July 30, 1934, to Roy G. Long and Marjorie (Howard) Long. He grew up helping on the Long family farm in Cory, CO, while attending school in Delta, CO. Early on he developed a keen interest in flying and jumped at the opportunity to take his first ride in an airplane with local aviation legend, Starr Nelson. Shortly after that he began taking flying lessons from his cousin, Glen Carmichael Sr. At age 19 he became a licensed pilot. Wayne went on to become a commercial pilot with the Colorado Division of Wildlife in Grand Junction. Unfortunately, in the late 1960s a health issue forced him to quit flying, so he transferred to the Division of Parks and retired as a park manager in 1979. After retirement, Wayne wrote and published a book of his memoirs titled "Six Thousand Hours Wasn't Enough" which detailed his flying career.



On June 16, 1956, Wayne and Carole Nielsen were married. Together they had three children, David, Joyce, and Carol Ann. He had a full and active life which included camping, hunting, and fishing with his family. He loved family get-togethers and often came to Delta to celebrate holidays and birthdays.



Wayne was a beloved husband, father, and mentor. He is survived by his former wife and life partner, Carole; son, David (Verla); daughters, Joyce Long and Carol Ann Thurstin (Paul); five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and step-children, Frank Wisdom, Tom Wisdom, and Nancy Prosser, and their children.



A memorial service will be held for Wayne at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Delta Seventh-day Adventist Church.



